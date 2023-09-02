Abhishek: Dhupguri to be made a sub-division within Dec 31

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday announced that the Dhupguri sub-division will be created within the next three months.



He urged people not to vote for the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha polls, claiming that the cost of one LPG cylinder will rise to Rs 3,000 if the saffron party wins. Banerjee asserted that if the Opposition bloc INDIA comes to power in 2024, a cylinder would be priced at just Rs 500.

He was addressing a mammoth gathering in Dhupguri to support the Trinamool Congress candidate from the same constituency in the by-election.

Addressing a longstanding demand of the Dhupguri Assembly Constituency, Banerjee assured the people that the Dhupguri will be made a sub-division within December 31.

The announcement was met with a resounding applause from the sea of supporters who had gathered to listen to the leader ahead of the Dhupguri bypoll is scheduled to take place on September 5. Banerjee also said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had received appeals from the people for creating Dhupguri sub-division.

State government has also been considering the demand, Banerjee stated.

He also said that the elected BJP representatives — MLA Bishnu Pada Roy and MP Jayanta Kumar Roy — never raised the demand for Dhupguri sub-division during their tenure.

“Did the people ever question the BJP leaders if they raised the demand of Dhupguri sub-division in the Assembly in the last 2 years? Has the BJP even taken Dhupguri’s name in the House? BJP has betrayed the people of Dhupguri and Alipurduar. But, as the bypolls are near, they are talking about the demand for sub-division,” Banerjee added.

He also reminded the people that the TMC government has been providing the benefits of all the schemes to the people even after TMC lost in all 5 Assembly seats.

Flanked by AITC Dhupguri Candidate, Professor Nirmal Chandra Roy, Banerjee said: “I give you my word that the infrastructure at Dhupguri Gramin Hospital will be upgraded. I also give you my word that the Dhupguri Sub-Division will be created before

December 31.”

Banerjee said that this initiative promises to bring forth improved infrastructure, better healthcare, enhanced educational opportunities and increased economic prosperity to the residents of Dhupguri.

He also assured that the rural hospital will be upgraded to a sub-divisional hospital. He said that there would be an infrastructural revamp in the hospital so that the people of Dhupguri no longer be required to visit Jalpaiguri for treatment.