Abhishek demands ‘time-bound justice for slain migrant worker Sukhen Mahato’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Friday, visited the Purulia home of migrant worker Sukhen Mahato and demanded swift, time-bound justice in the alleged murder case.



He said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed the state administration to coordinate with the Maharashtra government and Koregaon Bhima Police to ensure strict punishment.

Abhishek insisted arrests, framing of charges and completion of trial must follow a fixed timeline, assuring the family of full legal support. He warned of a TMC delegation travelling to Maharashtra if progress stalls and said the government would consider employment for Mahato’s surviving brothers.