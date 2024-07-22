Abhishek demands arrest of Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET scam, slams BJP discrimination

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee from the party’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally in Dharmatala demanded the arrest of Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with the NEET paper leak scam which he termed as “the biggest scam in India” since Independence.



He added that the people of Bengal have driven the BJP out of Bengal and taught PM Modi a big lesson.

Banerjee slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for showing discrimination while initiating Central agency probes. “A day after July 21, 2022, the ED raided former state education minister Partha Chatterjee’s house and arrested him. We don’t shield anyone who has made mistakes and we don’t allow injustice. But if Partha Chatterjee’s house can be raided by the Central agencies in the SSC recruitment scam and he can be arrested, then why shouldn’t Dharmendra Pradhan be arrested and his house be raided for the NEET scam, which is the biggest scam in India since Independence. Why this discrimination?” asked Abhishek.

Terming the 2024 Lok Sabha elections victory “historic”, Banerjee said: “The historic victory of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was a culmination of the promises that we made from the Brigade Parade ground on March 10. We trusted the people’s strength over oppressors’ false power. The ‘Jonogoner Gorjon’ that Bengal displayed on June 4 is a testament to this. Our party’s soldiers are the architects of this historic win.” He also expressed his heartiest gratitude to all party workers and leaders. “On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I extend my greetings to all, including my elders and the young,” Abhishek added.

“During the elections, we had given our word that we would not live at the mercy of Delhi. I reiterate that before December 31 this year, our Maa-Mati-Manush government will ensure that the Awas funds reach the beneficiaries,” he added. Attacking BJP he said that during BJP’s Dharmatala meeting in 2015, Sidharth Nath Singh and Amit Shah gave the slogans “Bhaag Mamata Bhaag”. Today, the people of Bengal have chased the BJP away, he remarked.

Abhishek said that Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh are the main architects behind the BJP’s poor show as the duo ousted the BJP from their respective states in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said: “Abki Baar, 400 Paar” were halted at 240. The BJP has everything – ED, CBI, a section of the judiciary and media, IT, money and power. But, TMC has the support of the people.”

On the Sandeshkhali issue, he said: “Two months before the elections, they kept crying hoarse about the Sandeshkhali conspiracy, which was weaponised by the BJP to malign Bengal in the entire country. Yet, the Lok Sabha constituency that houses Sandeshkhali voted and secured a victory for Trinamool with a margin of over 3.50 lakh votes.”