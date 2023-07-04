Abhishek dares to implement any social scheme of Bengal in BJP-ruled states

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday attacked the BJP for its “double standard” as he said that the ruling party in the Centre had once criticised the Bengal government’s much appreciated social scheme “Lakshmir Bhandar” by calling it “beggars’ alms” but now it is the same BJP who are copying the scheme. He also challenged the saffron camp to successfully implement any social scheme of the Bengal government in BJP-ruled states.



Slamming the BJP, Banerjee said that Lakhsmir Bhandar that was termed as “beggars’ alms” has now transformed into a ‘Prasad’ that is served to God. He was addressing an election rally in West Midnapore’s Narayangarh.

“After the Bengal government introduced ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme, the BJP had said that giving Rs 500 to the people was like giving alms. The same leaders are now saying if they come to power they will provide Rs 2,000. The project that was compared to the alms to the beggars has now become Gods’ ‘Prasad’. Now the BJP is giving the same assurance. One can now easily understand what project the Mamata Banerjee government has introduced.

Banerjee threw a challenge to the several BJP-ruled states if any one of them can give Rs 500 to the people.

“BJP is in power in 12 states. Forget about Rs 2,000, if any one Chief Minister of the BJP-ruled states can give Rs 500 to the people, I will quit politics,” he said.

Banerjee once again warned that the Independent candidates who had switched from Trinamool Congress after being denied tickets to contest panchayat polls. “I get to hear that in some places confusing campaign is being carried out. A candidate has selected mango as his election symbol but he is claiming to be Trinamool Congress. Do not believe these people. They do not belong to our party. They will never be taken back to the party,” Banerjee said.

Attacking the BJP and these Independent candidates, Banerjee said: “If BJP or an Independent candidate win one seat, they will block the development works. You will get your rights back if Trinamool wins. Midnapore never trusts a traitor. It is a land of great men and philosophers. It is a land of freedom struggle. This district will never bow to anybody. Trinamool Congress will never bow down to the outsiders from Delhi. It will pay back your debt after winning the Panchayat elections.

He once again slammed the Centre for using ED, CBI for gaining some political advantage.

“After failing to fight Mamata Banerjee, BJP was happy by using ED, CBI and a section of the judiciary. They are now unhappy after they saw TV survey. They are seeing that Trinamool is going to win in every seat,” he said.