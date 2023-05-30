Abhishek cracks whip on party workers for ‘anti-party activity’

Kolkata: After demanding the resignations of a few Panchayat chiefs for “non-performance”, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has now taken strict action against three party workers in Midnapore district on the grounds of alleged “anti-party activities”.



Abhishek has lately clarified during his interactions with the booth presidents that the party will not entertain anyone who chooses to defy the party line. His words have yet again found evidence in his latest action where he has suspended one and has issued show-cause notices to two party workers in the

West Midnapore district for allegedly violating party discipline.

Party sources that while Abhishek was travelling to Ghatal in the night, three party workers suddenly appeared in front of his convoy at the Ghatal-Chandrakona section of the state highway to stop his car. They lay down in front of the car but the driver managed to stop the vehicle at the right time. Following this, the workers began shouting out their complaints to draw Abhishek’s attention. It was learnt they were mouthing abuses against the TMC’s block president of Ghatal, Dilip Maji. They alleged that Maji will let TMC down in Ghatal in days to come and hence he must be removed from the party.

They demanded that Maji be replaced with the former Ghatal MLA Shankar Dolui and that Abhishek must personally oversee developments in Ghatal.

The three party workers were identified as Mulgram booth president Soleman Ali, Ghatal Block TMC’s IT cell worker Dipankar Ghosh and one Sheikh Abdul Rashid of Birsingha village. All three were allegedly led by Soleman.

Their actions disappointed Abhishek who called their leader to his vehicle and is said to have verbally suspended him on the spot.

He told them that such actions were not in line with the party’s code of discipline. The police subsequently removed them from the spot.

Later, communication on behalf of Abhishek reached the Ghatal block president Dilip Maji, asking the latter to take strong action against them with immediate effect.

Following the instructions, Soleman Ali was handed over a suspension letter and a copy of which was sent to Abhishek. Maji later told the media that blocking the convoy of the party’s national general secretary amounts to anti-party activity. He confirmed that while Soleman was suspended, the two others were issued show-cause notices.

Abhishek had called for the resignations of at least four to five Panchayat chiefs to date.