Abhishek covers over 3,100 kms amid thunderous response

The ruling Trinamool Congress has seen unprecedented response from the people of both North and South Bengal as its mass outreach campaign “Trinamool-e-naba-jowar” completed its first month.

More than 3,100 kms have been covered in the past one month under this initiative. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who spearheaded the campaign has received thunderous response from the people in every nook and corner. The entire campaign reached a new height on Wednesday as Abhishek entered Purulia. He took part in massive road shows at Para Assembly constituency, Raghunathpur and Kashipur. All his road shows witnessed a sea of people with curious on-lookers waiting on either side of the road to have a glimpse of Abhishek.

On the first day of his visit to Purulia as part of the “Trinamool-e-naba-jowar” programme, he promised assistance to a specially-abled person after the latter approached him during the ‘swagat’ programme in Kashipur. On Day 28 of the campaign, Abhishek was welcomed by thousands of people in Purulia. At the welcome point in Kashipur, Ishwar Chandra Bauri reached out to him explaining his struggles and issues as a specially-abled person. His team offered him a stool to sit on, noticing his obvious discomfort. Abhishek knelt down to comfort Bauri and heard his concerns. He assured him of full support and directed the local leaders to visit Bauri’s home to look into the matter with promptness.

After the first day’s campaign in Purulia, Abhishek said on his Twitter handle: “Purulia has taken the campaign to a new height. People have spoken to us from the core of their hearts. I have received the best hospitality wherever I went during the campaign. I will cherish in my mind whatever faith I have seen in the eyes of elderly people.”

He also tweeted: “The main purpose of the campaign is to travel along the length and the breadth of the state in the 60 days to listen to the problems of the people and to solve them. I will never forget the experience I had at Raghunathpur as thousands of people actively participated in the event. People have met me, blessed me. I sincerely thank all who made the event a success.” Incidentally, Abhishek kicked off the initiative from Cooch Behar on April 25, interacting with local residents, holding public meetings and meeting the family members of villagers who were recently killed in a BSF firing. Several thousands turned up for Abhishek’s meetings at Sahebganj, Gosaimari and Sitai. The MP started his day at Dinhata (II), where he met the families of Mozaffar Hossain and Prem Kumar Barman, who were killed in BSF firing. He missed two days of campaigning in between as he was summoned by the CBI for interrogation at Nizam Palace.