Abhishek conveys best wishes to Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday extended his best wishes to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh who got married to Rinku Mazumdar on Friday. Banerjee wished both of them for their married life. In a post on X, Banerjee said: “Warmest congratulations to @DilipGhoshBJP and Smt. Rinku Mazumdar on this beautiful new beginning. Love has its own timing and its own rhythm and your coming together is a beautiful testament to that truth. Wishing you both a lifetime of laughter, peace and companionship as you step into this wonderful new chapter.”

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday sent a letter, along with flowers and sweets and conveyed her best wishes to the new couple. Former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh married party colleague Rinku Majumdar in a private ceremony at his residence in New Town on Friday. Trinamool Congress leaders Kunal Ghosh, Kalyan Banerjee, Madan Mitra also conveyed their best wishes to the newly married couple on Friday.