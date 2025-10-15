Abhishek contributes Rs 1L, urges all to extend support

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday contributed Rs 1 lakh to the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority (WBSDMA) fund and appealed to all to come forward and contribute to stand by the natural calamity-affected people of North Bengal. Referring to the incident as ‘manmade’, Banerjee took to his X handle and wrote: “In solidarity with the people of my state, I have contributed ₹1,00,000 to the WBSDMA Fund. In these testing times, every act of kindness matters. I appeal to all to come forward and generously contribute to stand beside those who have lost so much in this man-made tragedy.”

He further wrote that unforeseen floods and landslides have devastated parts of the northern districts of West Bengal, bringing immense suffering and causing severe loss to lives, livelihoods, and property. Banerjee maintained that in the light of this tragedy, the Bengal government has appealed to everyone to contribute to the WBSDMA fund to support immediate rescue, relief and long-term rehabilitation efforts for the affected communities.

Banerjee, in his X handle post, has mentioned the details of the bank account through which the state government has urged all to extend support to the affected people.