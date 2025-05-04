Abhishek condoles Goa temple stampede deaths, demands ‘accountability’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday expressed his condolences over the Goa stampede incident and also demanded accountability over negligence. In a social media post, Banerjee also slammed the BJP ruled states for their failure in checking repeated incidents. “Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of six lives at the Sree Devi Lairai Temple in Goa. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. From Hathras to Goa, the recurrence of such tragedies in Double Engine states reflects a disturbing pattern of administrative apathy,” Banerjee wrote on X.

He also appealed to the government in Goa to carry out impartial enquiry into the incident. In his post on X, Banerjee added: “I urge the Government of Goa to conduct an impartial inquiry and ensure accountability for this preventable loss of life. Public safety cannot remain a casualty of systemic negligence.” In another post on X AITC Goa stated: “We are distressed to hear about the stampede this morning at the Sree Lairai Devi Zatra in Shirgao village. Our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this tragic incident and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. We call upon the Govt of Goa to initiate an immediate probe into the lapses that caused this tragedy & take action against those responsible.” At least seven people were killed and over 80 injured after a stampede during the Shri Lairai Zatra annual festival in Goa’s Shirgao late on Friday. The injured have been admitted to the Goa Medical College (GMC) and the North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa for treatment.