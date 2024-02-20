Abhishek challenges PM Modi & Shah to replicate ‘Diamond Harbour dev Model’

Kolkata: Inaugurating the second flank of the Chorial Bridge, Trinamool Congress’ Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday, highlighted the “Diamond Harbour Model” where he said for the last 10 years, Rs 5580 crore was spent for development.

Abhishek said: “Chorial Bridge was a five-decade-old demand which has now been fulfilled. A total of Rs 56 crore was spent where construction was done with Rs 19 crore while the rest Rs 35 to 36 crore were spent for compensating about 237 shopkeepers.”

He added that the foundation stone for the project was laid in 2019 and the demand of the people got realized in just five years. “I inaugurated the first flank on March 10, 2023 and promised that within one year the second one too will be completed. It was completed within 11 months. This is the Diamond Harbour model. About 5.5 lakh people will be benefitted. People in Uluberia, Howrah will also benefit. We fulfill our promises.” On the Diamond Harbour model, he said after becoming an MP he did whatever he could within his limits which included development of roads in Budge Budge rural Block I and II and the Chorial canal rehabilitation. He also said how he fulfilled his promise of disbursing old age pension in Diamond Harbour and ensured that 70000 people in his constituency get Rs.1000 through direct bank transfer. Banerjee said that after six days (February 25) he will come to Maheshtala for the inauguration of the Rs.330 cr water project and the renovated Budge Budge Trunk Road with Rs 50 crore. below flyover renovation.

“In 10 years, Rs. 5580 crore work has been done in Diamond Harbour constituency. I challenge anyone in India to do the same, be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I have published a report card every year,” he said.

Abhishek took a dig at the Central government for withholding Bengal’s dues which includes funds under MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojna. He praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her decision to clear the dues of 25 lakh job card holders in Bengal out of state funds.