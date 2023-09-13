Abhishek challenges ED to disclose his statements in court

After almost 8.5 hours of interrogation, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee challenged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit his statements, given to them on Wednesday, in the court on Thursday during the hearing of the case.

Banerjee also said that the ED is “shooting in the dark” and challenged them to prove that proceeds of crime from the alleged recruitment corruption in the state’s education sector have entered the company Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd.

He said it is clear from ED’s 0.48 per cent conviction rate that they are being used as “political tools” to harass opposition party members.

He said the ED must disclose his statements given to them in the court on Thursday when the hearing of the case is scheduled.

Abhishek was asked to appear before the probe agency in connection with the alleged recruitment corruption case in the state’s education sector.

Banerjee chose to skip the INDIA bloc’s coordination committee meeting in Delhi on Wednesday and instead reached the ED office around 11:30 a.m.

“It is clear that TMC is being targeted by the ED among all other Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc and this proves our party’s importance in forging the alliance of 26 Opposition parties.”

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee had called the ED summon a “political vendetta” by the BJP. The party on Wednesday wrote on their X account: “Shamelessly, @BJP4India continues to use @dir_ed as a political tool to target Shri @abhishekaitc. Come what may, we are committed to relentlessly work for the people and ensure their welfare!”

The party also posted a quote from Abhishek which read: “The BJP uses central agencies to fight against me. Such threats and intimidation by using CBI and ED against me won’t deter me from public service or reaching out to the masses.”

Meanwhile, Opposition party members of the INDIA bloc expressed solidarity with Abhishek. Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Sanjay Raut announced the alliance’s decision to keep Banerjee’s chair vacant at the meeting as a mark of solidarity. He added that ED doesn’t want him (Abhishek) to reach Delhi and take part in the coordination committee meeting of the INDIA alliance. The ED has specifically chosen this day to send him an appearance summons, he remarked.