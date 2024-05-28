Abhishek cancels roadshow in Falta to oversee relief works

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday cancelled his roadshow in Falta under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha to oversee the relief works following a devastation caused by the cyclone ‘Remal’.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “In the wake of the devastation caused by cyclone Remal, we regret to inform you that Shri @abhishekaitc’s roadshow in Falta, Diamond Harbour, has been called off. Since last night, our Nat’l GS has been closely monitoring the situation. He will be at his Amtala Office from 5 PM today to oversee the relief efforts and ensure our party workers leave no stone unturned in providing assistance to the affected.”

“While @BJP4India stays oblivious to the suffering of the people of Bengal and indulges in organising a drone show in Kolkata, Shri @abhishekaitc visits relief camps to ensure that the people are receiving the necessary support to overcome cyclone Remal,” AITC posted on X.

Banerjee monitored the situation since Sunday night. While addressing a gathering in Diamond Harbour, he urged his party men to stand by the side of the people so that they do not face any difficulties. He also advised his party workers not to conduct any political programme and stand by the side of the people in the hours of their need. Diamond Harbour is a high profile constituency where Banerjee is contesting from.

Banerjee took his first electoral fight in 2014 when there were complaints from the people that the roads were bad and had no proper street lights. But in the last 10 years he tried to perform his best for the people of Diamond Harbour and the margin went up to 3,20,000 in 2019 from 71,000 in 2014.