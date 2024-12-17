Abhishek calls for statement from EAM on Bangladesh issue

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee while speaking on the Bangladesh issue on Monday demanded a statement from the External Affairs Minister (EAM) on the matter.

“The EAM should give a statement. This is the custom of the Parliament. If a minister goes for bilateral talks, they should come to the House and update the members regarding that. This is a part of parliamentary politics,” Banerjee said while reminding the Centre that it is a minimum courtesy every MP expects from the government. “If they choose not to act and instead keep 140 crore Indians in the dark, the people will see through the government’s intentions,” Banerjee said.

“The public will recognise their attempts to mislead and will deliver a fitting response at the right time,” he added.

Reaffirming the position of the Trinamool Congress government in Bengal, he said: “As I have stated before, the Bengal government strongly condemns the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.

The Government of India should take a firm stand on this issue. The Foreign Secretary visited Bangladesh for talks, but they should come to the House and provide details of the discussions held there.”

Incidentally, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on several occasions made her government’s stand clear that the Centre will make decisions on the Bangladesh issue and that her government would extend full support to the Centre in this regard.