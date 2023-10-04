Abhishek calls for ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ protest in Kolkata on Oct 5

Kolkata: After walking out of police detention, TMC MP and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced that on October 5 a TMC delegation will head to Bengal’s Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor C V Ananda Bose and submit to him the 50 lakh letters that were brought to Delhi. Banerjee condemned the way the Delhi Police cracked down on the dharna inside Krishi Bhawan and allegedly manhandled “women leaders”.



He said this day will be remembered as a “black day” in the history of India’s democracy. Abhishek added that the police did not even spare the eight deprived beneficiaries who came from Bengal to Delhi and were part of the delegation. “Bengal will give a befitting reply to this in days to come,” he remarked.

He said on October 5, an appointment will be sought from Governor Bose and 50 lakh letters that were brought to Delhi will be submitted to him. Banerjee said that the Governor as a Central government’s appointee will have to give answers for all those letters.

Abhishek said it is regrettable how the Union minister of State (MoS) of Rural Development Ministry, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, refused to meet any of the eight deprived beneficiaries and instead wanted to meet the TMC MPs and MLAs.

He said on insisting that at least five of them should be allowed, the Union minister allegedly “fled” Krishi Bhawan through the back door.