Abhishek calls for court-supervised SIT probe

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee expressed deep concern over the deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed about 12 lives and left several injured.

Calling it a “grave lapse in national security,” the Diamond Harbour MP said: “It is extremely distressing that such an incident has taken place in the heart of our National Capital.”

Banerjee pointed out that the Delhi Police, which operates directly under the Union Home Ministry, bears the primary responsibility for maintaining law and order.

“How, then, are such grave lapses in security being allowed to occur?” he questioned, urging the formation of a court-supervised Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure an impartial, time-bound probe and full accountability.

Banerjee also mentioned the seizure of nearly 350 kg of explosives and an assault rifle from Faridabad in Haryana on Sunday, pointing out that both the incidents, when viewed together, “raise alarming questions about internal security and the evident decline in vigilance”.

Reacting sharply, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said: “India needs a capable Home minister, not a full-time Hate Campaign Minister,” adding that it is Amit Shah’s duty to protect both the nation’s borders and its citizens. She also extended condolences to the victims’ families and offered prayers for those injured in the blast.

Later in the day, at a Press conference in Kolkata, TMC leaders demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him “incompetent and unfit to hold the post.” They also criticised the Prime Minister for continuing his Bhutan visit even after the attack, calling it “insensitive and irresponsible.”

Senior Trinamool leaders Sashi Panja and Partha Bhowmick accused the Centre of “complete failure of national security” and “criminal negligence” in handling repeated terror incidents under its watch.

TMC cited multiple terror attacks under BJP rule, including Pathankot, Uri, Pulwama, and Pahalgam, as evidence of a continuing breakdown in intelligence and preparedness.