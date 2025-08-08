Abhishek calls 50% US tariff on India ‘diplomatic failure’ of Centre

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and party MP, Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the recent imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods by US President Donald Trump, calling it a “diplomatic failure” of the Centre. Banerjee was speaking at the Kolkata airport before departing for Delhi.

Calling it a direct fallout of the PM Modi government’s “failed foreign policy and diplomatic missteps,” Banerjee reminded that Modi had campaigned for Trump in Texas, and it ultimately resulted in the imposition of 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Responding to questions about the US’s move, Banerjee told reporters: “You should not ask this question to us. Ask this question to those who have captured pictures with Trump. This question should be asked to those who invited Trump to India and those who went to the US to campaign for Trump.”

Banerjee’s reaction came a day after the Trump administration hit India with an additional 25 per cent tariff, with a total levy of 50 per cent, over Russian oil purchases. Trump has accused India of helping Russia through its oil purchases in the Ukraine war, a claim New Delhi has strongly rejected.

“In 2019, Modi campaigned for Trump in Texas. In 2020, Trump visited Gujarat and Modi called him ‘my friend and India’s friend, Donald Trump. Now the same Trump has imposed this tariff. Those who campaigned for him should answer why this has happened. The onus is on the Prime Minister and the NDA government, not the Trinamool Congress, to answer for this diplomatic failure,” he added.

Calling the tariff a major blow, Banerjee said: “This 50 per cent tariff will have a great effect on our country. This is a diploma failure. India should fight this strongly. How they (US) got so much power, and how a government that claimed to have a 56-inch chest could not stop this?” Banerjee also referred to his recent participation in an all-party delegation to Asian countries, during which, he claimed, there was no condemnation of Pakistan over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Banerjee also condemned Trump’s reported remark that India’s economy is “dead”.

“I do not agree that India’s economy is dead. No one has the power to kill the Indian economy. It is surviving on the love and affection of 140 crore Indians. I can say the Indian economy is in the ICU. From bad, it has become worse in the last ten years,” Banerjee added.

He further pointed out: “By imposing a 50 per cent tariff, there will be substantial job loss. Exports will come down. And this is all because of the poor foreign policy of the Indian government.” He also warned that the tariff would severely affect India’s IT, pharmaceutical and textile sectors.

Later in the evening, TMC said on X: “Our Parliamentary Party Leader in the Lok Sabha, Shri @abhishekaitc, chaired a meeting with fellow MPs to deliberate on legislative priorities and outline the party’s strategic roadmap for the upcoming session. We remain steadfast in our resolve to ensure that Bengal’s voice is heard and its concerns are addressed meaningfully in Parliament.”