Abhishek blames Centre, ECI for NRC-linked suicide; vows protests

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday sharpened his attack on the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the fear created by the two led to the death of Pradeep Kar, a Panihati resident who allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday.

Banerjee visited Kar’s house and met the family members of the deceased. While speaking to the media, he urged people to “tie up” local BJP leaders when they enter the area for campaigns.

On Tuesday morning, 57-year-old Pradeep Kar, was found dead at his home. According to police, a suicide note recovered from the spot mentioned, “NRC is responsible for my death’.

After meeting the family of Kar, Abhishek also announced that his party will hold protest rallies against the incident and also against the SIR “conspiracy” on Thursday. “From now onwards, we all have one slogan — Bangla Jure Ektai Swar/Justice for Pradeep Kar (The entire Bengal speaks one language that they demand justice for Pradeep Kar).

“Have any BJP leaders come to meet the family. Next time local BJP leaders come to your area for campaigns, stop them and ask them to furnish their parents’ birth certificates! Tie them to a tree or lamp post and tell them they won’t be released until they produce their parents’ and grandparents’ birth certificates,” he said.

“We do not believe in violence. Don’t hit them, just tie them up if they ask for your parents’ birth certificates,” he added.

Banerjee assured the people that his party will continue to fight for the people, and he will be there on the streets for one month after SIR form distribution starts on November 4.

“Our party leaders in each area will remain vigilant to protect the interests of the people,” he stated.

His remarks came after Kar, 57, a resident of Mahajati Nagar in Agarpara, allegedly died by suicide in panic over the NRC verification. Police said a diary was recovered beside the body, where he reportedly wrote, “NRC is responsible for my death.”

Banerjee once again blamed Union Home minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for creating fear among the people. Holding Shah and Kumar responsible for the death of Kar, Banerjee raised the question:

“Will the Chief Election Commissioner Kumar be able to produce the birth certificate of his father,” he asked.

“We will ensure that those who were responsible for the death of Kar will be sent to jail,” Banerjee asserted.

He claimed that the anxiety created by the BJP and the ECI was driving people to take the extreme step.