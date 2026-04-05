Abhishek: BJP’s double engine runs on misusing agencies, fuelling discord

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that BJP’s much-touted “double-engine government” runs on “misuse of democratic institutions” and “stoking communal discord”.



Addressing rallies in West Burdwan and Birbhum, Banerjee claimed that one “engine” of the BJP functions by “weaponising institutions like the Election Commission, deleting genuine voters and attempting to manipulate electoral rolls,” while

the other relies on “local agents” to divide votes along communal lines.

He urged voters to ensure a decisive mandate in favour of the ruling party, calling for margins of over 40,000 votes in Barabani and more than 50,000 votes in Hansan. Framing the polls as a “battle of protest and resistance”, he said Bengal would choose the “Maa-Mati-Manush” model of Mamata Banerjee over what he described as a divisive agenda. Banerjee also accused the Centre, led by PM Modi, of forcing people to “stand in queues” during demonetisation, the LPG crisis and the ongoing revision of electoral rolls.

Referring to the BJP candidate in Barabani, Banerjee alleged that serious criminal charges, including attempted murder, had been filed

against him, warning that electing such a candidate would “bring back a culture of intimidation and unrest”.

Highlighting local concerns, he addressed the issue of silicosis among stone crusher workers in Barabani and adjoining areas, assuring that affected workers would be provided free treatment, transportation facilities and identity cards under a state initiative so that no patient is denied care.

The TMC leader furter promised continued focus on infrastructure and welfare delivery, including expansion of healthcare facilities, road connectivity and housing

support, while accusing the Centre of withholding funds for key projects.

He assured that his party would assist voters whose names had been removed from electoral rolls and said mechanisms were in place to track irregularities. “We are fighting this on the ground, in Parliament and in court,” he said.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of attempting to dictate cultural practices and branding Bengali-speaking people as “outsiders”, asserting that Bengal’s identity and social fabric would be protected.

Claiming that a fourth consecutive term for the TMC in the state would set the stage for a broader political shift, he said the party would play a key role in shaping an alternative government at the Centre.