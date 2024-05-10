Abhishek: BJP humiliated Bengal’s 10 crore people

Kolkata: Virtually addressing two public rallies in favour of his party candidates of Birbhum and Burdwan East on Thursday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the BJP has realised that it is not coming back to power this time.



Accusing the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to tarnish the image of Bengal and its people, he denounced the saffron party for allegedly humiliating the state’s 10 crore residents.

On the raging issue of Sandeshkhali, Banerjee said: “For the past 3 to 4 months, the shameless conspiracy that they (BJP) had been weaving to malign Bengal now stands exposed. The bubble named Sandeshkhali has burst. Those who were spreading lies to defame our state have been unmasked and everyone has seen BJP’s true face. Everyone has seen the viral video where Sandeshkhali-2 Block’s BJP Mandal President Gangadhar Kayal said there was no rape or atrocity and the BJP had deliberately filed fake rape complaints in exchange for Rs 2,000. Just for a few votes, they sold the dignity of our women and maligned Bengal in front of the 10 crore people in the country”

He added: “A video of BJP candidate Rekha Patra has come out in the public domain wherein she is saying that those who had no association with the protest were taken to meet the Hon’ble President. The same Rekha Patra who spoke to PM Narendra Modi and took Rs 2,000 to lodge protests as per Gangadhar Kayal’s statements has made these claims. Yesterday (Wednesday), we also saw a BJP Leader use unparliamentary and filthy language for the women who were protesting the BJP’s Sandeshkhali conspiracy through a march. This is BJP’s Model of Women Empowerment and Nari ka Samman. They are angry in their desperation for power. They know that this time, they are not coming back to power”.

Banerjee further said: “The BJP candidate in Bardhaman East – Ashim Sarkar – is Haringhata MLA. He has been an MLA for three years. He should be asked to react to the Sandeshkhali conspiracy and give a report card of the work done by him in his constituency. BJP is claiming that they have given money for houses.

Can Ashim Sarkar furnish a white paper on it? No. He can just use unparliamentary language – he is fit for the party he has chosen”

Banerjee also predicted: “Three phases of the elections are done which has already weakened them. In the coming phases, they will be weakened further. In the last phase, there will be Bishorjon of Bangla Birodhi and they will be ousted from the state”.