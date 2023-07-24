Abhishek: BJP diverting attention from Manipur by raking up issues in Bengal & Rajasthan

Kolkata: With reports of violence continuing to surface from Manipur, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the BJP-led Central government is avoiding discussion on the issue in Parliament and constantly attempting to divert attention by raking up issues in Bengal and Rajasthan.



TMC MPs on Monday staged a protest near the Gandhi statue outside the Parliament building with placards and slogans demanding a debate on Manipur.

However, the protest was held under the banner of ‘I-N-D-I-A’- the coalition of 26 Opposition parties. About 300 MPs from the coalition participated in the protest.

While speaking on the issue, Abhishek said: “The BJP is attempting to divert attention from the Manipur issue by raking up issues in Bengal. However, let me inform the Prime Minister that Bengal has had steady Internet connectivity for the past three months and the law and order situation in our State is absolutely fine. If the PM thinks that the situation in Manipur is good, why isn’t he showing that by restoring internet connectivity in Manipur? This is the reality of the ‘Double-Engine’ government in Manipur. This is a matter of shame for BJP, it is a testament to the fact how incompetent and inefficient the central government has been.”

Banerjee added: “The BJP-led central government is yet to clear its stand on the violence that is being perpetrated in Manipur. The visuals coming out of the state are extremely disturbing.”

Further, taking a dig at the Modi government, he said, “Even today, there are over 20 lakh people in Bengal who await funds for the Awas Yojana to build houses for themselves. Meanwhile, the central government has spent over Rs 1,500 crore to build a new Parliament House, yet is reluctant to discuss key issues in the Parliament House.”

Training his guns at the Centre for continuing to “deprive” Bengal of the Awas Yojana funds, he said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself claimed that by 2022 every individual would have a roof over their head. We are now in July of 2023, and over 20 lakh people in Bengal still await funds for Awas Yojana”.

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien, tweeted on Monday: “Sure signs that INDIA parties are doing it right. We announced our dharna in solidarity with #Manipur a few days ago for Mon 24 July 10.30 by Gandhi statue in #Parliament. BJP in REACTIVE mode. Doing copycat at same venue, hurriedly announced this morning. Looking to deflect.”

He also wrote: “CENSORSHIP inside #Parliament Only BJP speakers being shown by @sansad_tv Rest all blocked out. Parliament being turned into a deep, dark chamber.”

TMC, on its Twitter handle, wrote: “Nearly 3 months have passed and Manipur is still engulfed in ethnic violence. It is high time PM@narendramodi takes accountability and not knit false stories about other states. Condemning the heinous crimes and human rights abuse, GoWB has decided to move a resolution on Manipur in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. We demand peace for Manipur and justice for its people!”

In another tweet, referring to a news article the party wrote: “@BJP4India should be ashamed about the horrific incidents in Manipur that are continuously hitting the headlines. Today, another barbaric case has come to light. On May 28, an armed group set the 80-year-old wife of a freedom fighter on fire inside her house. How much more should the mothers and daughters suffer under the @BJP4Manipur Government before peace is restored? With no solution in sight, it is disheartening to see that PM@narendramodi”