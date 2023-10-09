Abhishek berates Governor for questioning the state on protest outside Raj Bhavan

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday berated Governor C V Ananda Bose for writing to the state government questioning the legality of the indefinite sit-in demonstration outside the Raj Bhawan.



Governor Bose sought clarification from the state government as to how the administration allowed the ruling party to stage demonstrations outside Raj Bhavan where Section 144 is imposed. While addressing a gathering from the sit-in demonstration, Banerjee threw counter questions to the Governor saying that between 2021 and 2023, BJP leaders entered the Raj Bhawan in a procession six times. “Why did the Governor not send a letter to the state government then?” he questioned.

“BJP leaders and their representatives entered the Governor House in a procession on several occasions - August 10, 2021, July 12, 2022, June 15, 2021, October 10, 2022, April 28, 2023. Even on September 7, 2023, BJP MLAs entered Raj Bhavan to protest against the state government’s decision to celebrate Bangla Diwas on a separate day and not on the date recommended by the Centre. BJP leaders held a press conference with 100 people outside Raj Bhawan. Why did the Governor not send a letter to the state government then?” Banerjee asked.

Banerjee said that their sit-in demonstration entered the fourth day on Sunday but “the Governor has not yet given any satisfactory answer as to when he will meet us. A delegation of TMC met him in Darjeeling on Saturday. But he is yet to give us time.”

Matua leaders came to meet Abhishek on Sunday to express solidarity. Banerjee demanded that the Centre should clear the dues of the poor people under MGNREGA with interest. Citing MGNREGA rules, Banerjee claimed that if the Centre fails to clear the dues within 15 days from the date of closing of master roll, it needs to pay interest at 0.05 per cent per day. The Centre has stopped the funds for two years and hence they have to pay 36 per cent interest against the dues.

On the fourth day, Banerjee said that the stir will continue till Governor Bose meets them. A three-member Trinamool Congress delegation met Bose in Darjeeling on Saturday and urged him to take up with the Centre the issue of the state’s outstanding MGNREGA dues. They also requested him to meet the protesters outside Raj Bhavan.

In a post on X, TMC on Sunday said: “A true leader of the people! Shri @abhishekaitc interacts with Awas Yojana beneficiaries. He listens to their concerns, understands their struggles, and assures them that we will fight against BJP Zamindars’ injustice.”