Abhishek Banerjee’s North Bengal tour to focus on SIR-linked deaths

Alipurduar: All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to visit North Bengal on January 3 for a one-day tour, during which he will meet families of those who allegedly died following SIR-related panic and hear the grievances of tea garden workers.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, Banerjee will tour the districts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar as part of his visit. He is expected to arrive at Bagdogra Airport from Kolkata on the morning of January 3 and will then travel by helicopter to attend a series of programmes in Jalpaiguri district.

Party sources in Jalpaiguri said that Abhishek Banerjee will hold a roadshow in Jalpaiguri town. The roadshow will begin from Ghumti No. 3, proceed towards Assam More, and conclude at Bhanumari Road via Pandapara Road. One of the key highlights of the visit will be his meeting with the families of those who lost their lives amid SIR-related fear. During the interaction, Banerjee is expected to enquire about their condition and offer reassurance to the bereaved families.

After completing his engagements in Jalpaiguri, Banerjee will proceed to Alipurduar district. Although an initial programme was scheduled at Jayanti Tea Garden, it has been shifted to Majherdabri Tea Garden due to weather-related concerns affecting helicopter operations. At Majherdabri Tea Garden, Banerjee will hold a direct interaction with tea garden workers. He is expected to listen firsthand to their concerns regarding wages, facilities, and other day-to-day issues. Administrative sources confirmed that the programme will be held at the division ground of the Majherdabri Tea Garden.

Preparations for the visit are already underway. On Wednesday, district police officials, along with Trinamool Congress leaders, visited the Majherdabri Tea Garden to inspect the venue and review arrangements related to security, helipad facilities, and overall logistics.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Alipurduar district president Prakash Chik Baraik said: “A political programme will be held at Majherdabri Tea Garden on January 3. It was earlier planned at Jayanti Tea Garden, but due to weather issues, the venue has been changed.” Meanwhile, TMC leader and Sahakari Sabhadhipati of the Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, Manoranjan Dey, said: “Our leader Abhishek Banerjee will visit Block No. 1. Preparations are in full swing. This programme will mainly focus on tea garden workers, and he will interact with them directly and listen to their problems.”

Political activity has intensified across Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts ahead of Abhishek Banerjee’s one-day North Bengal visit.