Abhishek Banerjee to hold road show in Itahar on January 7

Raiganj: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is slated to visit Itahar in North Dinajpur district on January 7 and hold a road show to strengthen the party organisation ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Following the announcement, a team of senior party leaders, led by district TMC president Kanaiyalal Agarwal, on Sunday visited the proposed route for the road show and the Itahar Political Institute ground. The team also inspected the Itahar High School ground, which has been identified for a temporary helipad.

According to party sources, Banerjee will cover nearly two kilometres on foot during the road show, interacting with party workers and residents while highlighting the TMC government’s development initiatives in the state.

Meanwhile, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearings are set to begin in North Dinajpur district from December 29. In this context, Banerjee held a virtual meeting on Sunday evening with key TMC leaders, including district president Agarwal and Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

The Itahar Assembly constituency comprises more than 60 per cent residents belonging to the Muslim community.

The political situation in the area took centre stage after former district TMC president Amal Acharya recently joined the Congress, with reports suggesting that a section of minority voters has extended support to him.

Political observers believe Banerjee’s choice of Itahar for the road show is aimed at consolidating support and reinforcing the party’s message of development and welfare.

Agarwal said: “Abhishek Banerjee himself chose Itahar for the January 7 road rally. He will walk for around two kilometres and convey the message of development.

A large number of party workers and common people will join the rally”.