Abhishek Banerjee sends money to MGNREGA workers

Malda: Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), sent money to MGNREGA workers who had not received payments for the same owing to a freeze on funds by the Union Ministry. While two workers received the amount in Malda, 5 others received the due amounts in Jalpaiguri.



Two women workers, Tuhina Shabnam and Farida Bibi, of Paikpara village in Alal Gram Panchayat under Gazole Police Station in Malda had joined a protest programme in Delhi in demand of payment of MGNREGA dues. Both these women worked in a nursery under this scheme in 2019 and are yet to receive their hard earned money.

Abdur Rahim Boxi, TMC district president of Malda and Lipika Barman Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Malda Zilla Parishad handed over their dues of Rs 7,739 each to Tuhina Shabnam and Farida Bibi.

After receiving the amount sent by Abhishek, Farida Bibi stated: “I am very happy that Abhishek dada sent me my hard earned and long-awaited money. This will help me a lot, especially for the education of my three children.”

Tuhina Shabnam also expressed her gratitude.

On July 2, during his Panchayat poll campaign in Sujapur Hatimari Ground under the Kaliachak Police Station, Banerjee gave a call to at least 50,000 workers from Malda to join him in Delhi in demand of their dues from the Centre. Many workers from Malda had gone to Delhi to join the agitation against the BJP-run Union Ministry.

Boxi said: “Everyone who went to Delhi to demand recovery of the dues of the state under the 100 days work scheme, will be paid their dues by Abhishek Banerjee. Accordingly the payment process has started. Mamata Banerjee will also launch a protest in Delhi soon.”

In Jalpaiguri district, 5 persons received due amounts sent by Abhishek Banerjee. “Bank cheques and messages from Abhishek Banerjee were handed over to one person from Sukhani Gram Panchayat; 3 from Patkati and 1 from Paharpur on Sunday. The cheque amount was according to their dues based on the work they had earlier done,” stated Khageswar Roy, MLA, Rajgung, Jalpaiguri.