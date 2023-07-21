Abhishek Banerjee given protection by Calcutta HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday extended protection to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee till Monday in connection with the alleged Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against him.



ED had summoned Banerjee earlier but he did not appear citing his busy schedule owing to the Panchayat polls. However, since then, the ED had not summoned him further.

Earlier expelled Trinamool Youth Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh wrote a letter claiming that he was being pressurised by the central agencies to mention the name of the Trinamool Congress general secretary. In connection with the letter, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had directed that ED may interrogate Banerjee if necessary. Later, the Trinamool Congress General Secretary moved the Supreme Court. On the order of the apex court, the case was transferred to the single bench of Calcutta High Court Justice Amrita Sinha. After hearing, Justice Sinha had directed to make Banerjee a party in the case. It was also mentioned in the order that Banerjee is allowed to place his statement but no stay was given on the interrogation. Banerjee again moved the Supreme Court but the apex court did not grant any protection.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, on Thursday, directed the ED to produce every document related to Banerjee’s matter on Monday. It has also been directed that till Monday, the ED will not take any coercive measure against Banerjee in any of the cases that are being investigated by the said central agency.