Abhishek attends party meet virtually at Netaji Indoor

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday virtually attended his party’s grand meeting at Netaji Indoor stadium as the doctors advised him 10-day rest because of his renewed



eye infection.

Though Banerjee did not deliver any speech, he conveyed his regards to the party workers and functionaries gathered at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Representatives from various Panchayats, civic bodies, MLAs and councillors attended Thursday’s meeting.

Senior party leader Subrata Bakshi while addressing the gathering said that Abhishek was not in a position to speak and the doctors requested him to rest for the next 7 to 10 days. He was the main organiser behind the grand event. However, he had to listen to the meeting virtually.

He is currently under bed rest at his residence after he had undergone treatment at a private hospital in the city.

He had developed some fresh issues in his eyes due to prolonged use of contact lenses. Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee visited Abhishek’s house on Wednesday on her way back from the concluding session of the Bengal Global Business Summit.

Abhishek went to America for eye treatment in August this year and returned to Kolkata after undergoing treatment for a few days.

A few pictures of the Trinamool Congress MP with the doctor during his stay in America went viral on social media. He had met with a road accident in October 2016. He had a providential escape when the car he was travelling in overturned after hitting a milk van which was being towed away by a recovery vehicle on Durgapur Expressway near Singur.

He was rushed to a private hospital in the city. The MRI procedure done on him confirmed orbital floor fracture. He had to undergo surgical interventions and had remained under medication for a long time.