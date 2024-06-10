Abhishek asks party members to show ‘humility & act more responsibly’

Kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted strongly to reports that several auto-rickshaws with blaring DJ boxes entered a Maniktala highrise off Ultadanga Crossing on Friday evening, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee asked party workers to show humility and grace.



On Sunday, Abhishek wrote on X: “Victory calls for HUMILITY and GRACE. I request all@AITCofficial leaders and members to recognise the trust the people of WB have placed in us and strive to honor it. Elected public representatives owe their positions to the people’s mandate and should act more responsibly.”

Locals had alleged that this followed reports that Trinamool had trailed BJP in the high-rise poll booth, which enraged the local Trinamool leaders. Locals also alleged that soda bottles were hurled. Mamata Banerjee, taking strong exception to this, asked Kolkata North MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay to reach out to the high-rise residents and apologize to them and asked Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim to show-cause all local leaders responsible for this.

Additionally, on Saturday, TMC MLA Soham Chakraborty apologised after a viral video purportedly showed him slapping a restaurant owner in New Town. He called it “unintended” while admitting that as a people’s representative he should have refrained from losing his temper.