Abhishek announces start of construction work, locals hail decision

jalpaiguri: Trinamool Congress national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee had announced the commencement of the construction of Birubagh Canal during a public meeting in Alipurduar on Saturday. The people of Shalbari 1 and Jharalta-II Gram Panchayat have hailed the decision with hopes of better irrigation facilities.



During a public meeting at Babur Hat Playground, Alipurduar, on Saturday, Abhishek said: “From the ‘Didir Dut’ Campaign, we came to know that in Jalpaiguri district, there are more than 50,000 farmers facing problems relating to irrigation. There is a canal, the Birubagh Canal, located in Jharalta-II Gram Panchayat of Dhupguri block, but there has been no water in the canal for the last 25 years. I talked to the minister of the state Irrigation and Waterways Department, Partha Bhowmick, regarding this issue. Last month, he visited the canal. I am happy to announce that the state Irrigation and Waterways Department has allotted funds for the reconstruction work for the Birubagh Canal.”

The tender process has been completed. “The construction work will start very soon. It will be completed within this year. After the construction work, water from this canal will benefit 60,000 farmers of Shalbari 1 and Jharalta-II Gram Panchayat,” stated Banerjee.

Amal Barman, a resident of Shalbari 1 GP, said: “We, the people of this region, appreciate the initiative of the government and are thankful to the MP and TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. This is a vital project that will provide much-needed water supply for irrigation to the people of the region thereby improving agricultural productivity, and boosting the overall economy of the area.” Barman expressed his gratitude to the state government.