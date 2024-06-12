Abhishek announces ‘short hiatus’ from politics

Kolkata: Announcing a “short hiatus” from politics for medical reasons, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday assured the Awas Yojana deprived beneficiaries of Bengal that the state government will address the problem by December 31.



Taking to social media handle, Abhishek assured that he has already requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state government departments concerned to put this issue in the priority list. He wrote: “Last year around this time, I had the opportunity to participate in NABOJOWAR Yatra and travelled across West Bengal to understand the issues and challenges faced by people on the ground. Witnessing firsthand the hardships caused by RISING PRICES and the stoppage of MGNREGA dues deeply affected me. In response, @AITCofficial organized statewide protests and took the matter to Delhi to fight for people’s rights. Thankfully, this was addressed in February, along with an increase in financial assistance through the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to help families.”

He further wrote: “I am profoundly grateful to the people of Bengal for their trust and faith in us. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections reflect the anger and frustration of the people, especially regarding the neglect of basic housing rights due to the state-center conflict. We have committed to addressing this by December 31st, and I have already requested the HCM and relevant authorities of GoWB to prioritize this issue.”

During the Lok Sabha election campaign in Tamluk constituency, Abhishek had told the gathering that if his party candidate Debangshu Bhattacharya wins then within six months of his victory, the state government will release the first instalment of Awas Yojana. However, Bhattacharya lost the election to BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a former Calcutta High Court judge. Meanwhile, Banerjee also announced that he is taking a short break from politics. He wrote: “In light of some pressing medical reasons, I will be taking a short hiatus from the organisation. This time off will be an opportunity for me to humbly explore and understand the needs of our people and community. I trust that GoWB will act swiftly and leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for those in need.”