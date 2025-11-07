Abhishek announces resumption of ‘Sebaashray’ from December 1

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday announced the second edition of ‘Sebaashray’ health camps in his Constituency from December 1 to provide free, accessible and quality healthcare to the people.

The camps will continue till January 30. Sharing the news on his WhatsApp channel, Banerjee emphasised the scheme’s foundation on compassion and public service.

Banerjee, during the Bijoya Sammelani in Amta, had informed his party leaders and activists that the second edition of ‘Sebaashray’ health camp will resume in December this year. In a post on X, Banerjee wrote: “Sebaashray was conceived with the vision of upholding the fundamental right to accessible and quality healthcare for all. Guided by the spirit of compassion and the duty of service to humanity, I had launched Sebaashray last year to extend free medical care not only to the people of the Diamond Harbour but also to countless individuals from across Bengal.”

“It fills me with deep satisfaction that Sebaashray became a trusted symbol of care, faith, and reassurance for the people it sought to serve. I had promised that Sebaashray would return, and today, that promise stands fulfilled,” he added.

The camps will be held in the Maheshtala Assembly Constituency (AC) from December 1 to 7. From December 8 to 18, the camps will be organised at Metiabruz AC. In Budge Budge AC, the camps will be held from December 15 to 21, while in Bishnupur AC, the camps will be held from December 22 to 30. The camps will also be held in Satgachia AC from January 2 to 8, Falta AC from January 9 to 15. In Diamond Harbour AC, the camps will continue from January 16 to 22. Mega camps will be held from January 24 to 30 in all the Assembly constituencies under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency. Each camp will remain operational from 9 am to 5 pm.

“Anchored in the principles of service, empathy, and care for the distressed, Sebaashray returns, stronger, broader in its reach, and steadfast in its mission to serve every individual in need,” Banerjee stated.