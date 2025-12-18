Abhishek alerts TMC MPs against actions that could ‘tarnish party image’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in a meeting with his party MPs warned against indulging in any activities which can tarnish the image of the party and also laid emphasis on better coordination ironing out any indifferences.

According to sources, Banerjee has cautioned his party MPs by saying the BJP can make issues out of trivial things ahead of 2026 Assembly polls and thus his party leaders should not perform any act which could strengthen the hands of the BJP.

During the internal meeting with his party MPs, Banerjee also chalked out certain guidelines.

“I had called a meeting of all our MPs to discuss certain guidelines. I cannot reveal everything before the media, but I can say this clearly, all MPs were present and fully united,” Banerjee later told the media. Banerjee also assured the party would take appropriate action only if credible and complete video evidence emerges to substantiate allegations that a party MP smoked an e-cigarette inside Parliament. His remarks came amid a political row after BJP MP Anurag Thakur lodged a written complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week, seeking action against a Trinamool Congress lawmaker for allegedly using an electronic cigarette inside the House.

“Until I see any full video footage, I cannot make any comment based solely on someone’s allegation. If the full video is released, you may question me then, and we will issue a show-cause notice and take appropriate action at the party level,” said Banerjee.

According to sources, Banerjee told the MPs to go to their respective residences and do the party work after Parliament session for the day is over. Incidentally, a TMC MP recently attended a marriage party thrown by a BJP MP.