Abhishek accuses EC of ‘selective leaks’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday escalated his criticism of the Election Commission of India, accusing it of issuing “selective, fabricated leaks” about West Bengal’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

He demanded the release of all CCTV footage and evidence related to the exercise, asserting that true transparency requires full disclosure, not curated information.

Banerjee said the TMC has already submitted five core questions and possesses digital proof contradicting the EC’s narrative. He also questioned why Bengal alone faces such intrusive verification. As SIR-linked distress and deaths fuel political tension, the standoff between the TMC and ECI has sharply intensified.