Abhishek accuses Centre of failing to protect women

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over the alleged rape of a minor in Delhi.



He accused the Centre of failing to ensure women’s safety in BJP-ruled states.

“Delhi holds on to its dubious distinction as the RAPE CAPITAL of India. In a harrowing echo of the Nirbhaya tragedy, an innocent 11-year-old girl, eking out a living by selling roses at traffic signals, was abducted, raped, and abandoned in an unconscious state in a forested area,” Banerjee wrote on X.

TMC leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Partha Bhowmick held a press conference where they alleged that atrocities on women are much higher in BJP-ruled states. The BJP-led Centre should not give lectures on “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” when its government fails to provide security to a minor girl who was selling roses at a traffic signal, they said.Banerjee, while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visits to Bengal, said: “PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah visit Bengal and speak of ‘Poriborton.’ Perhaps that ‘Poriborton’ should begin in BJP-ruled states first. A government that cannot ensure women’s safety, provide clean air and water, or prevent deadly blasts has no moral authority to come to Bengal and seek votes.”

Questioning the response of BJP leaders, constitutional bodies and the media, Banerjee stated: “Hope we see outrage from the self-righteous BJP leaders. Hope a fact-finding team is sent to Delhi. The NCW should take cognisance and conduct an inquiry. Hope the Godi media runs wall-to-wall coverage on this.” Bhattacharya and Bhowmick referred to the NCRB report of 2022 and claimed that Kolkata is the safest city in the country while BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh tops the list when it comes incidents of rape followed by Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, TMC MP June Malia also raised questions over the Centre’s response, asking why ‘poriborton’ (change) is not brought in BJP-ruled states such as Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur and Assam.