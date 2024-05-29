Abhishek: 2024 polls an ‘election of revenge’ against BJP misrule

Kolkata: Campaigning in his Lok Sabha Constituency, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour candidate, Abhishek Banerjee said in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls people will take revenge on the BJP for the wounds it inflicted on the poor of the country for the last 10 years.



Abhishek was addressing a gathering at Metiabruz in Kolkata which is part of the Diamond Harbour constituency.

He told the gathering: “In the 2021 Assembly elections, Metiabruz Assembly seat was in the first position and the same will repeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. People of this Assembly seat have rejected BJP’s divisive politics. After 2011, people know what works have been done by the TMC government.”

He alleged that the BJP used to paint Metiabruz with a communal brush but the TMC hoisted a 100ft national flag in Akhra Fatak in 2018 here.

Banerjee highlighted that Rs 5 crore was spent to make the road from Nature Park to Santoshpur auto stand road and now another road from auto stand road to Karbala crossing rail more road is being developed.

“We will ensure the work gets completed as soon as possible. We have also made a multi-super speciality hospital in Garden Reach. We fulfilled our promises.”

He said: “The 2024 poll is not just to make the TMC candidate win or strengthen the hands of Mamata Banerjee but to give an answer to the BJP government at the Centre for depriving people of their wages for 100 days work, homes under Awas Yojana and other schemes.”

Abhishek continued: “Vote for revenge which includes the effort to divide people on communal grounds through moves such as CAA and NRC. In 2019, CAA and NRC were introduced but I had assured people not to worry. We won’t allow divisive politics.”

He said: “For five years BJP could not fight us politically and unleashed the Central agencies such as ED, CBI and NIA against TMC workers but could not break us. We grow strong with every attack.”

Banerjee recalled that in Diamond Harbour, the BJP took one month to declare

its candidate.

“This is the power of the people here. We believe in unity in diversity. During Durga Puja, we helped club committees financially. In Ramzan, we helped every Masjid committee.”

Abhishek said that in ward 140, a TMC worker Naseeruddin Mollah died of heat stroke. “We wanted elections to happen in March-April but to punish the poor, BJP arranged for polls in such a heat in seven phases. I will help Naseer’s family, no need to worry. In the last 10 years, for those who tortured the poor, revenge will be taken. Vote for TMC.”