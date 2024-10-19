Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh deny narco-analysis, polygraph tests

Kolkata: The former Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tala Police Station and the former principal of RG Kar both ‘denied permission’ to undergo polygraph and narco-analysis tests, respectively, in Sealdah Court on Friday.



Meanwhile, the court also extended the tenure of their judicial custody till November 4. On Friday Mondal and Ghosh were produced at the Sealdah court after their judicial custody tenure was over. The CBI had earlier appealed for the polygraph test of Mondal and the narco-analysis test of Ghosh. But the hearing for the consent of the former OC Tala police station and former RG Kar hospital principal were pending. On Friday during the hearing both Mondal and Ghosh refused to provide consent for the tests. Accordingly, the court also rejected the appeal made by the CBI. Earlier Ghosh’s polygraph test was conducted by the CBI.

Meanwhile, on Friday the Central agency had summoned the doctor who conducted the autopsy of the RG Kar Hospital junior doctor who was raped and murdered. The doctor identified as Apurba Biswas appeared before the CBI officials on Friday at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake. He was earlier interrogated by the Central agency several times.