Abhijit Ganguly expresses ‘unhappiness’, spills the beans on BJP’s intent?

Kolkata: Expressing “unhappiness” over the activities of the BJP-led Centre, its party MP and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Ganguly, during a television interview, said that it seems to him that the Central government does not want to change the situation in Bengal.

He also criticised the hiring of his party leaders from the Hindi belt for campaigns in Bengal. This has created a major embarrassment for the saffron party.

Advocating for the imposition of Article 355, Ganguly, during the interview, said the Centre has to take over the law and order of the state if the Trinamool Congress government has to be ousted.

“It appears that the Centre does not want to change the situation in Bengal. Why Article 355 will not be imposed in a state like Bengal where administration fails,” Ganguly said. He also stated that he joined the BJP and contested the election with an aim to oust the Trinamool Congress government, but he failed to reach his target. He held the BJP-led Central government responsible for this.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction over the hiring of leaders from Hindi belts for carrying out campaigns. He said that leaders from outside Bengal do not understand the minds of the people in Bengal. “It is not possible to win the elections in Bengal by sending leaders from the Hindi

belt,” he added.