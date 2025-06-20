Abhijit Gangopadhyay shifted to Delhi AIIMS via air ambulance

Kolkata: Five days after he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata with acute pancreatitis, BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Thursday for further treatment via air ambulance.

Gangopadhyay was in a stable condition in the city hospital but he was “not yet out of danger”, sources said. Hence the decision was taken jointly by the hospital’s medical board, family members and senior BJP leaders to shift him to Delhi. Although Gangopadhyay is said to be in a stable condition, he remains in need of treatment. Gangopadhyay was undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Alipore since he was admitted on June 14 with symptoms of abdominal pain and vomiting.

At around 4 pm, he was taken out of the hospital and put in an ambulance. He was then taken to Calcutta airport through a green corridor. Gangopadhyay was flown out of Kolkata in an air ambulance on Thursday evening accompanied by his nephew and driver, with other family members expected to join later. His health condition was stated to be critical and he was kept under oxygen support.

It was learnt that Gangopadhyay’s medical reports have already been sent to AIIMS and doctors there have been briefed on his condition. On Wednesday, the hospital released a statement saying that the BJP MP was suffering from acute pancreatitis, a severe inflammation of the pancreas.