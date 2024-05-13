Abhijit Gangopadhyay moves HC

Kolkata: BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Tamluk and former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay approached Calcutta High Court on Monday in connection with the attempt to murder case filed against him. The matter was mentioned before Justice Jay Sengupta and it is likely to be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

The lawyer representing Gangopadhyay, Rajdeep Majumder, alleged overreaction on the part of the police and that the FIR was lodged to prevent him from campaigning for the election. The police had registered an FIR against Gangopadhyay and Bharatiya Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Prashanta Das on May 6 for allegedly attacking school employees, who lost their jobs, at the protest site. According to a news agency, the incident took place when Gangopadhyay along with Suvendu Adhikari led a rally before filing his nomination papers for the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat.