‘Abetting woman to commit suicide’: 5 held

Kolkata: Five persons were arrested for allegedly abetting a woman to commit suicide by consuming bathroom cleaner on Tuesday in Ekbalpore.

According to police, on Tuesday morning, cops of the Ekbalpore police station were informed by a local nursing home authority about the unnatural death of a woman identified as Nasima Begum (48), who was brought with a history of consuming some sort of corrosive substance. Later, she died at the nursing home while getting treated. Accordingly, police rushed to the nursing home. After sending the body for autopsy, an unnatural death case was registered at the Ekbalpore police station.

After a couple of hours, another woman, identified as Sahina Begum, turned up before the cops and introduced herself as the sister of the deceased. She alleged that five persons had abetted her sister to commit suicide. After Begum lodged a complaint, police registered an FIR against the five accused. Later, all five of them were arrested in the evening. Police, however, did not make it clear about the reason behind the abetment.