Abduction of man: 6 held

Kolkata: Six persons were arrested for abducting a man and demanding ransom for his release on Tuesday night from a hotel in Salt Lake.

The victim was also rescued by the cops unhurt. According to police, in the wee hours of Tuesday, a woman identified as Sudipa Roy of New Barrackpore approached the police alleging that her husband Soumitra Roy had been kidnapped. The kidnappers had demanded Rs 5 lakh ransom for his release. A case was registered based on the written complaint by the woman. Sudipa alleged that her husband left home for work on June 29 morning. Since then he remained untraced. On Tuesday, she received a message from Soumitra’s mobile number where her husband stated that he was detained by a group of people who are demanding Rs 5 lakh for his release.

Acting promptly, police started tracking Soumitra’s mobile phone’s tower location from June 29. Sources informed that his last location was traced at the AE Block in Salt Lake under jurisdiction of Bidhannagar North Police Station.

Immediately, a raid was conducted on Tuesday night at a hotel in Salt Lake AE block with assistance from the local police and traced the kidnappers and the victim.

Observing all the legal formalities, six accused persons present in the hotel were arrested and Soumitra was rescued. During the initial probe, cops came to know that there were some monetary issues between Soumitra and the kidnappers.

It is suspected that the accused persons might have been trying to recover the money which Soumitra was supposed to pay them. All the six accused persons were produced at the Barrackpore Court and have been remanded to police custody for five days.