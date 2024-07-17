Abduction case: Woman rescued, two arrested in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: In a significant development, the South Dinajpur district police successfully rescued the abducted young woman. Her mother and the driver involved in her abduction on Tuesday evening have been arrested.



The arrests were made in Gangarampur following extensive police operations throughout the district. The trio was transported under tight police security to Balurghat District Court at approximately 1 pm on Wednesday. To prevent a recurrence of the earlier incident, a robust police presence ensured their safe transport in a police prison van.

The young woman had previously eloped with a young man several months ago, prompting her family to file a kidnapping complaint at Tapan Police Station.

After her recent surrender, the police were taking her for a medical check-up at Balurghat District Hospital, where the young woman was snatched by a group of miscreants who had arrived in four vehicles. The assailants forcibly took her away, allegedly assaulting a police officer and a civic

volunteer in the process.

Following this brazen attack, South Dinajpur district Police launched a comprehensive cordon operation across the region to locate the abducted woman and apprehend the mother along with Ratan Kumar Barman.

Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal stated: “Within 24 hours of the abduction, we rescued the young woman and arrested her mother along with the driver. We have initiated a case against them under relevant sections. An investigation is ongoing to capture the

remaining suspects.”