Abducted minor girl rescued after 40 days

BALURGHAT: In a dramatic turn of events, a Class 10 girl who had gone missing 40 days ago while on her way to tuition was finally rescued from the distant Bankura district by Kumarganj police. The prime accused in the abduction, identified as Bhagirath Mal, has been arrested.

The incident took place at a remote village under the Kumarganj Police Station in South Dinajpur district.

According to police sources, the 15-year-old girl left home on the morning of June 3 for tuition but did not return. Her family searched extensively but found no trace of her and finally lodged a missing complaint at the Kumarganj Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation and traced the girl’s location by tracking mobile phone signals. A team from Kumarganj police, with assistance from Bankura police, rescued the girl and arrested Bhagirath Mal in connection with the abduction.

After being brought back to South Dinajpur, the girl underwent a medical examination on Monday and was then sent to the Balurghat Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The accused has been produced before the Balurghat Court.

The girl’s safe recovery after over a month has brought immense relief to her family and the local community.

Kumarganj IC Ramprasad Chakladar stated: “The minor girl, who was abducted in June, was traced using mobile location tracking. Following medical procedures, she has been sent to the CWC and will be handed over to her family as per legal protocol. The accused has also been presented in court.”