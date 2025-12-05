Abducted lawyer rescued by Raiganj police; 2 arrested

Raiganj: In a dramatic operation at night, police rescued abducted lawyer Julius Nayer from a house at Rudrakhanda, close to the Bihar–Bengal state border, North Dinajpur district on Thursday. Two accused, Sadam Hossain, a resident of Sibanandapur in Katihar district of Bihar and Izad Mahammad, a resident of Rudrakhanda, were arrested from the spot.

Both were produced before court on Friday. Police sources suspect that a gang of Bihar-based criminals carried out the abduction with the support of local associates.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over security for legal professionals in the district.

The lawyer was forcibly taken away by a gang of miscreants while returning home from Raiganj Judges Court on Thursday. According to sources, Nayer was travelling to his residence at Kashimpur in Hemtabad on a motorcycle when around 10 miscreants travelling in an SUV and several bikes intercepted him on the Raiganj-Balurghat state Highway at Udaipur. The assailants then allegedly forced him into the vehicle and fled.

On receiving the news, lawyers from Raiganj Judges Court rushed to the spot and staged a road blockade, demanding his immediate rescue. The incident created panic among residents, leading to heavy traffic congestion on the highway.

Several lawyers claimed that they repeatedly tried contacting the IC of Raiganj Police Station but received no immediate response.

Later, officials from Karnojora Police Out Post intervened and initiated action. Using mobile tower location tracking, police located the abductors’ hideout and rescued the lawyer after an intense search lasting nearly five hours.

Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District S Kuldip Suresh said: “We rescued the lawyer a few hours after

the abduction.

Two accused have been arrested, while others escaped towards Bihar. We are coordinating with Bihar Police to arrest the rest of the gang. Arrested persons have been produced to court on Friday and remanded to three days of police custody. ”