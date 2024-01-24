Abducted college girl rescued from Telangana

A first-year girl student who was allegedly abducted by a youth hailing from Bihar, was rescued from Telangana on Tuesday. The girl reportedly had an affair with that youth who she had met through social media. A special police team returned to the Patiram Police Station in South Dinajpur from Telangana on Tuesday with the rescued college girl and the arrested youth.

According to a police source, the girl from a remote village is a first-year college student. Mubarak, the youth from Bihar, had come in contact with her through a popular social media site. It is alleged that the young man lured the student with numerous assurances.

A few weeks ago, the youth came to Patiram and met the girl and took her to Telangana. The girl’s father filed a written complaint at Patiram Police Station in this connection. After that, the police launched an operation and traced the mobile location of the accused youth and the college girl.

The abducted college girl was rescued from Telangana with the help of the local police. The youth was arrested by the police.

Satkar Sangbo, officer-in-charge of Patiram Police Station, said: “A young man from Bihar has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a college girl. The girl was rescued and brought to Patiram Police Station.

The accused was produced before the Balurghat Court on Wednesday.”