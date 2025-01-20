Abandoned Railway quarters in Siliguri turn into ‘criminal dens’

Siliguri: The abandoned staff quarters in the Railway colony of Siliguri have become hubs of anti-social activity, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among local residents. These once-occupied quarters, now deserted and dilapidated, are reportedly being used by miscreants for taking drugs and planning criminal activities.

Many quarters lie vacant as employees increasingly opt to purchase houses or apartments elsewhere. Over time, the conditions of these abandoned quarters have deteriorated.

During night-time, these areas reportedly attract groups involved in illicit activities, leaving residents reluctant to traverse the vicinity.

Recently, 10 stolen bicycles were recovered from such abandoned quarters by NJP police in the Kashmir Colony area. Earlier as well, many stolen goods were recovered from such quarters by the police.

Subhash Barman, a resident of the South Colony area said: “Groups of youths used to consume drugs and alcohol in these quarters. If we protest, they use abusive language against us… We have informed the RPF about the matter, but no action has been taken yet.”

Similar complaints have been echoed by others in the community, who are now urging swift action to restore safety in the area. However, Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), stated that no written complaint has been received from the locals yet. “We are monitoring the situation. If any complaint is received, we will take appropriate action. However, since the area falls under railway property, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and RPF also have responsibilities. We are coordinating with them.”

Meanwhile, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railway said: “We will instruct the RPF to increase vigilance in these areas.”