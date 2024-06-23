Aastha Hospital introduces EMI facility

Siliguri: Aastha Hospital Siliguri has introduced EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) facilities for medical treatments, marking a significant milestone in healthcare accessibility in North Bengal.



This initiative aims to ease financial burdens on patients by offering convenient payment options for various medical procedures; ensuring quality healthcare is accessible to all.

In addition to this pioneering service,

Aastha Hospital continues to uphold its commitment to comprehensive healthcare with other super-specialty care available under

one roof.

Patients can avail themselves of medical treatments across specialties such as Nephrology, Urology, Neuro-Surgery, Gastroenterology, General & Laparoscopic surgery, Selective laser surgeries (along with all Health Insurance (TPA) facilities), coupled with compassionate care and at affordable prices.

Aastha Hospital Siliguri is a well-known healthcare provider in North Bengal, dedicated to delivering high-quality medical services with a patient-centric approach.