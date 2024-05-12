AAP volunteers hold ‘no vote to BJP’ campaign

Kolkata: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers in Kolkata organised a ‘No Vote to BJP’ campaign near Esplanade Metro Station on Sunday.



Chief spokesperson of AAP Bengal, Arnab Maitra said: “Today (Sunday) we organised a ‘no vote to BJP’ campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conspiring to establish autocracy in this country. BJP is trying to establish ‘one nation one leader’. We have also made people aware about the 10 guarantees of Kejriwal (Arvind Kejriwal) that he has given today which mainly includes guarantee of good education, guarantee of good healthcare, guarantee of 2 crore work opportunity, guarantee of continuous electricity supply and 100 units of free electricity for the poor.” A senior AAP leader said that in order to establish good governance and to stop the fascist regime and to save democracy and the Constitution, it’s important to stop BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. “INDIA bloc will be voted to power by the people of the nation,” he added.