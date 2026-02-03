Aamir Khan meets Arijit Singh days after playback retirement

KOLKATA: Just days after popular singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has reached the singer’s home in Murshidabad’s Jiaganj. Though there is no confirmation on why the ‘3 Idiots’ actor has come to visit the National Award-winning singer, speculations are rife that the actor wants Singh to take back his decision to retire from playback singing.



On Sunday, Khan landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and went to Jiaganj by road.

A video of the actor has gone viral on social media. Sources inform that the actor will stay in Jiaganj for two days. Singh has sung for Khan’s ‘Dangal’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Following his announcement on social media, several Bollywood directors, including Vishal Bhardwaj, have urged the singer to reconsider his decision.

Speculations are also rife that Khan might be in Murshidabad to meet Singh for his next projects, as the singer mentioned that he would complete all his pending assignments. Meanwhile, Singh is said to be busy with his Bollywood directorial venture, which is said to be the debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter, Shora.