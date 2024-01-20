Aajkaal unveils 11 new books at Kolkata Book Fair

KOLKATA: Like every year, Aajkaal unveiled a collection of new books on Friday at the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair at Boimela Prangan, Salt Lake. 11 new books were released at the SBI Auditorium.



These include Ranjan Bandopadhyay’s ‘Wheelchair e Paris o Belgium’, Subodh Sarkar’s book on poems, Prachet Gupta’s ‘Monimuktor Dinratri’, Debojyoti Mishra’s ‘Salil Chowdhury o Ganer Ekoguchho Chhabi’, Alok Prasad Chattopadhyay’s ‘Jyanto Durga’, Paula Banerjee’s ‘Babake Jemon Dekhechi’, Srijato’s ‘Hiya Tuptap Jiya Nostal’, Anupam Roy’s ‘Mackie 2’, and Pallab Basumallick’s edited books on health and travel.

It was a starry evening on Friday at the Aajkaal book launch event in the presence of Satyam Roychowdhury, Techno India Group Managing Director and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, Mou Roychowdhury, Director of Techno India Group, Tridib Chatterjee, President, Guild, Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, Hony. General Secretary, Guild, alongside others.

“Aajkaal’s books are of high quality. Before a book is finalised, thorough verification is done on the subject,” said Satyam Roychowdhury. The educationist also said that in the future, the publication will gift many more books to the readers. Meanwhile, Mou Roychowdhury, who is the chief adviser for the two special books on health and travel, expressed her gratitude to everyone at Aajkaal Publications for their hard work in bringing out the books.

“Every page reflects the love with which these books have been made,” she said. A collection of old books has also been reprinted by Aajkaal and can be found at stall number 231 at the Kolkata book fair.