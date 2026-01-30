Aajkaal Publication unveils 42 books at book fair

Kolkata: From short stories and novels to children’s books, sports, films and music, Aajkaal Publication offers a wide spectrum for every reader.

At the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, the publisher unveiled 42 new Bengali titles on Friday. Among the newly launched works, readers can also enjoy English translations of coveted classics by Rabindranath Tagore and Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay. Last year, Aajkaal Publication had similarly introduced 42 new Bengali books.

The book launch was a star-studded affair, as it has been every year. Authors like Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, Debasish Mukhopadhyay, Pracheta Gupta, Chandi Mukhopadhyay, Anupam Roy, Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey and Tridib Chatterjee of the Publishers & Booksellers

Guild were present.

Mahua Gupta of Aajkaal Publication reminisced about the early days when editor Ashok Dasgupta initiated and inspired the launch of the book department. This effort was strongly supported by Satyam Roychowdhury, Founder & Managing Director of Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, who, as an author and literary enthusiast, championed the books division.

Gupta also highlighted the contributions of late Mou Roychowdhury, co-chairperson of Techno India Group and Director of Aajkaal, describing her as a pillar of support who brought transformative changes to the publication.

The event saw the launch of works by Pitam Sengupta, Amar Mitra, Sushmeli Dutta, Mayuri Mitra, Chandi Mukhopadhyay and Anupam Roy, with Anupam even performing a song for the audience.

“I feel that the diversity of topics in Bengali literature grows with each passing year,” said Ranjan Bandyopadhyay. Tridib Chatterjee added that the 2026 Kolkata Book Fair welcomed 75 new publishers for the first time.